Giustozzi’s team, after beating Zaragoza and Jaén, once again shows their best level before playing the prestigious tournament next weekend
It was a somewhat tricky game, especially in the first half. Although equality was given on the scoreboard, on the court there was a team that was being superior, both in the game and in terms of opportunities. Marcel scored three goals three days ago and on Saturday it was Rafa Santos who scored another three, although it would have been more if the pivot
Already a subscriber? Log in
#ElPozo #hot #Cup
Leave a Reply