THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 02:36



A total of 52 companies and entities from the Region of Murcia exhibit their products at the Food Fair, which is being held in Barcelona from yesterday until Thursday, April 7, and is a benchmark for the food, beverage and the hotel industry, according to the Autonomous Community.

The Minister for Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, present yesterday at the opening, pointed out that the Region “once again has an important role, due to its outstanding potential, in this type of event where buyers from all over the world have the opportunity to discover new markets and compare the offer». The Region of Murcia returns to this fair fourteen years after its last stay and has a stand and exhibition area of ​​323 square meters.

The Food Fair has an area of ​​85,000 square meters where almost 3,000 exhibiting companies are located and in which more than 145 activities are held during the four days it lasts.

Among the Murcian companies, the presence of ElPozo Alimentación stands out, which shows in the Catalan capital a complete range of novelties in food at its own stand. With a modern and functional design, this stand has a surface area of ​​460 square meters distributed over two floors and is made up, among other materials, of methacrylate, wood, latticework and vertical planters. In addition, it is equipped with a large semicircular front with a LED screen and other audiovisual supports. The company has received the distinction of ‘Company with sustainable initiatives’ from Alimentaria 2022.