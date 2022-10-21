ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida won its first game of the season this Friday and did so against the leader Barça, who arrived at the Palacio de Deportes undefeated. Grit, hunger and above all order, a lot of order in Javi Rodríguez’s team, who managed to block the Barça players who didn’t have the clear chances of other games, and when his players had them, Juanjo made things clear. The Ciezano goalkeeper commanded as usual.

Javi Rodríguez had wanted his players to be protagonists with the ball from the start. He gave the direction of the game to the Brazilians, although it was Darío Gil who made the difference in the second goal. The one from Molina de Segura, who sees tracks that others don’t see, scored one of the goals that fans are accustomed to. It was 2-0 and the team believed in victory. Although Barça reduced differences, last night was a different team, it was the team that Javi Rodríguez wants.

ElPozo came out plugged into a game that he had been waiting for a long time, with a quartet in which Taynan’s start was surprising. Javi Rodríguez wanted to scare.

Barça wanted to see what ElPozo proposed. He also came out with a more tactical team. He didn’t want any surprises, especially at first. Jesús Velasco started the rotations quickly, even a third unit has the Barça coach in his team, depending on how things turn out. The first quartet did not do the futsal that it expected and gave entrance to the new ones like Catela or Sergio González. Precisely, it was the first one who, in a clearance by Dídac, touched the ball and scored an own goal to make it 1-0. Not even twenty seconds had passed when it was 2-0. Taynan passed over the recently entered Darío Gil and the Molinense winger did not think about it and hit a shot that surprised Dídac.

The match changed, because although Javi Rodríguez was screaming his head demanding to keep up the pressure, the truth is that Jesús Velasco’s third unit pressed. The Pito, Dyego and Ferrao began to test a Juanjo who had to avoid the first Barça goal in the 12th minute with a left-footed shot from Chapeco’s pantera, which the Espartero goalkeeper deflected wide.

Felipe Valerio gives a scare



Felipe Valerio’s own goal hit the post and Juanjo sent the goal right after, deflecting a shot from Adolfo. They were the best moments of the azulgrana team, which kept trying from all sides. But not even Dídac’s raises were final and they barely managed to do any damage on a good and anticipatory defense.

The last minutes were driven crazy by Barça, who crashed another ball into the wood, but unlike other times, the counter-ham holders also generated danger, Fernando made Dídac have to make a great save at the last minute to the stick The game went 2-0 at halftime.

Barça needed to go out and reduce differences on the fast track. So he did, and also well. After a warning, the Catalan goal came in a pass from Pito that Adolfo did not miss. The Murcian team had lowered the intensity in those first minutes.

The difference was minimal, but this was clear to both teams. Javi Rodríguez changed from four to four and wanted intensity, he was looking for a counter that Jesús Velasco was not going to give him, since he was still playing a 3-1 with Ferrao, and then with Pito.

ElPozo, who with Taynan on the court was very dangerous, had Dídac with his heart in his mouth, as the shots from the nationalized Kazakh put the Blaugrana goalkeeper in trouble.

Barça raised decibels and wanted the draw, but Juanjo managed to wipe away everything that came to his goal. Neither Ferrao, nor Pito nor Sergio González, could with a goalkeeper who was once again the one of yesteryear.

Jesús Velasco, with four minutes to go, put the Brazilian winger as player goalkeeper, with the game of five he had more leather, but the Murcian defense with Taynan floating and Gadeia free made things very difficult. The Barcelona players never managed to shoot on goal with real danger.