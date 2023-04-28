The classic comes at the worst time for ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida. Of the top ten teams in the league, the Murcians are the ones that have scored the fewest points in the last month and a half, they have gone from seven consecutive victories to reaping three defeats in the last five games and what is worse, against Manzanares the team gave symptoms of indolence and lack of commitment. All this has not gone unnoticed by Tomás Fuertes and the slogan is clear. “This has to change yes or yes,” the club owner has warned. There are four days left and the coach is optimistic. This downturn has come at the time when the registrations, cancellations and renewals for the coming season began to be known. And today Movistar Inter arrives in Murcia. It is only worth winning for an ElPozo who is sixth and who can forget about fighting for third position. Both teams are in this trial period with the arrival at the beginning of the season of two coaches with personality such as Pato and Javi Rodríguez. The two have had ups and downs and when one was better the other was in a rut and so on until this match, which is vital for both and will be decisive for the playoff positions. ElPozo-Movistar Inter ElPozo Murcia: Juanjo, Darío Gil, Gadeia, Marcel and Taffy. Rest of call: Molina, Alberto García, Felipe Valerio, Ricardo, Taynan, Fernando, Rafa Santos, Leo Santana. Movistar Inter: Jesús Herrero, Sepe, Drahovsky, Lazarevic and Fits. Rest of call: Jesús García, Rubí Lemos, Raúl Gómez, Borja, Kaito, Pola, Carlao, Cecilio, Eric Martel. Referees: Delgado Sastre and Moreno Reina. Track and time: Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia, 8:00 p.m. LaLiga Sports TV. Both know that the league is the last chance to lift a trophy, although the facts do not point to the butchers as favourites. Not at all. Javi Rodríguez will have them all available, although the Catalan coach is expected to change his starting five. There are players who are upset with the man from Santa Coloma and in the meeting at the beginning of the week he made it clear to many of them. “We have to keep fighting until the end. Against Inter it is a beautiful game and for the fans and for them you have to give your all, you have to put a knife between your teeth and get the three points no matter what”, said Javi Rodríguez. He referred to the Manzanares episode. “That cannot happen again, because we are at an important moment, look, we could have gotten close to the goal and I see that attitude problem that I don’t like, we have discussed it and I hope that against Inter we will be the reliable team again from a few weeks ago, there are three days left and we are going to fight until the end”, promised the ElPozo coach.

#ElPozo #forced #react #powerful #Inter #Movistar