The third time is the charm and the match between O Parrulo and ElPozo Murcia will finally be played this Thursday, starting at 6.30 pm in A Malata. He was suspended on the two previous occasions for cases of Covid-19 in the Ferrol staff. The meeting, in fact, corresponds to the sixth day of the League. And it will face two teams fighting for very different things. Bottom line O Parrulo wants to get out of last position and gain strength in his fight for permanence. ElPozo Murcia, meanwhile, wants to get on the train of the best and for this he needs to win the fifth game in a row.

The Murcian team loses for this duel to Cholo Salas. The Paraguayan international player, who suffered hamstring discomfort on Tuesday against Jaén, has stayed in Murcia, as doctors have advised him not to travel. Neither has he Leo Santana, who follows a favorable evolution but is not yet available. The rest of the companions will be. The players traveled just after Tuesday’s game against Jaén and spent the whole night by bus. They arrived in Ferrol on Wednesday morning and in the afternoon they exercised in A Malata to loosen their muscles.

Looking to the Levante



Diego Giustozzi, manager of the butcher team, described the game as “fundamental” to once again regain positions and face this Saturday’s match against Levante in optimal conditions. ElPozo is on a roll, the best of the whole season. It is his best moment and players like Rafa Santos, Fernan, Darío Gil or the Brazilians Paradynski, Marcel and Felipe Valerio are both physically and tactically at a high level. And this is being noticed at the end of the games. In addition, it is difficult to score goals for the team.

The team coached by Héctor Souto faces the crash after accumulating four consecutive defeats that have not allowed them to leave the last position of the table. It is a completely opposite trajectory to that of his rival today. Ferrolanos need to win to get closer to the permanent positions and they will try to give a good image again on the track of A Malata, like the one given last Sunday despite the defeat suffered against Levante UD (1-4). In their pavilion they have achieved the three victories they have so far this season.