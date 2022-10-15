ElPozo continues its poor start to the season and continues without winning a game after having already played four games and closes the day in fourteenth position, one point above relegation. Despite the fact that the Murcians went ahead very quickly on the scoreboard, through Gadeia, Marlon Velasco’s team had a sensational first half and turned it around before the break. Marcel’s goal put the tables (2-2) and, although Javi Rodríguez’s players had more chances in the final stretch, the score did not move.

In minute 2, ElPozo took the lead with a great goal from Gadeia. The former Inter and Kairat Almaty player, taking advantage of a mistake by the rival team, hooked an unlikely volley from his own field and with surgical precision scored the first of the night. Noia dominated the game, but the best chances were for Javi Rodríguez’s team, who could not avoid Bruno Gomes’ equalizer in the 9th minute, who repeated the goal in the 14th minute.

two

noya Henrique, Power, Lluc, Rafinha and Pirata. They also played: Bruno Gomes, Altamirano, Power, Alison Neves, Machado and Edu Jabá. two

The hole Juanjo, Felipe Valerio, Marcel, Gadeia and Rafa Santos. They also played: Fernando, Taffy, Ricardo and Darío Gil. goals

0-1, minute 3, Gadeia. 1-1, minute 7, Bruno Gomes. 2-1, minute 14, Bruno Gomes. 2-2, minute 22, Marcel.

referees

Incidents

Agustín Mouris de Noia Pavilion. Full.

ElPozo took a step forward, but neither Javi Rodríguez’s bet on the goalkeeper-player, nor Gadeia’s dribbles, who ran into Henrique again, were enough for the Murcian team to equalize before the break. The domain in the first half was for the local team at all times, but things changed in the second act. Two minutes after the break came the tie, through Marcel, who caught a loose ball and hit first with his left foot.

In the following minutes there was a carousel of chances in both goals and an exhibition by the two goalkeepers. Rafa Santos came to shoot at the woodwork in the best opportunity for the Murcians to get ahead. On the counter, Power tried, forcing Juanjo’s stretch. But the danger was more in the local goal and the dynamics of the game played in favor of the visiting team, who had the best chance with a final shot by Gadeia, but again his compatriot Henrique responded with his foot from under the posts. There the options of the Murcian team vanished.