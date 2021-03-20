Indoor football Come back in Jaén with a double from Granada, touched by a magic wand in recent weeks, and climb to fifth position

New victory for ElPozo Murcia, which is already two points behind fourth place, with two games less than Inter and three less than the triumvirate above. Diego Giustozzi’s team is one of those that fits the least and is going to more. This Saturday in Jaén was an epic meeting, one of those that you know you must win, but that you also take for granted