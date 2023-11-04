ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida nips in the bud the leak of points that had led it to go from first position to seventh. Javi Rodríguez’s men, who showed up just enough in Alzira due to the injuries of Rafa Santos, David Álvarez, Felipe Valerio and Juanjo, had to divide the minutes a lot and defend until exhaustion. But they did their homework, beat the bottom team and placed fourth in the standings.

Marcel is the ‘franchise player’. The Brazilian has all the confidence in the world, but in addition to scoring goals and being the team’s top scorer, he also allowed himself to give a sublime assist to Taffy, so that Bruno could reconcile himself with the goal. He wins again, defends himself with discipline and, above all, gets back on the right path of adding three at a time.

Alzira Fede, Joan, Carlitos, Naranjo and Castejón-starting five- Carlos Gómez, Rafa Usín, Gustavao, Hugo, Peiró, Rubi and Joaki. 1 – 2 The hole Edu Sousa, Gadeia, Marlon, Esteban and Marcel-starting five-Niyazov, Eric Pérez, Ricardo Mayor and Taffy. Goals:

0-1. Min 12. Marcel. 0-2. Min 18. Taffy. 1-2. Min 21. Rafa Usín.

Referee:

López Galiano and Simón Benet cautioned Joaki and Castejón at home and Ricardo Mayor, Marcel and Marlon on visitors.

Incidents:

Palau d’Esports de Alzira. 2,000 spectators.

Javi Rodríguez’s team put on their overalls, and they came out very focused, confident and lively. His rival is playing it week after week and that was noticeable in Braulio Correal’s players. They passed him by, always hasty and tried to resolve situations that required more calmness with little pause.

The Portuguese Edu Sousa, ElPozo’s goalkeeper, sent balls from behind. Marcel was the one who took center stage and entered in three magical minutes. First he crashed a ball into the post with the Alzira goalkeeper already defeated, then he gave an inside pass to Eric Pérez that the Catalan failed to impale and he scored the 0-1 with a shot from the right in which Fede could not Do nothing.

Marcel himself was able to put the game back on track with a mid-range shot that found Fede’s hand and the post. Alzira wanted to tie and turned the match into a roadrunner. And ElPozo took advantage. Marcel recovers a ball in the middle of the court and assists Bruno Taffy, who, when Fede leaves, puts the ball at the far post.

A foul one minute after the restart caused Family Cash Alzira to reduce the gap. Veteran Rafa Usín was ready. Javi Rodríguez’s team did not tremble and continued playing the same way, but Fede once again made two clear balls, one to Gadeia in a low shot and a clear one from ‘Tsar’ Niyazov, who was able to score the third on the turn.

The minutes began to pass and the charcuterie team also began to suffer the plague of injuries and fatigue. Álex Naranjo and Marlon shot at the post. Anything could happen, since the match in the last minutes was barely under control and everything was inaccuracies and uneven plays. In the end, Edu Sousa saved a goal against Carlitos and another after a shot by Rafa Usín from close range.