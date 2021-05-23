ElPozo Alimentación has joined, once again, with the sport by becoming the main sponsor of the Huelva 2021 Badminton World Cups, an exciting and motivating project, one of the most important on an international scale and that will be an economic boost in the area for the next years.

The Badminton World Cups, which are being held in Spain for the third time, include four major events: The ‘World Tour Huelva Spain Master’, the Absolute World Championships, the Senior World Championships and the Junior World Championships. It is a great global event that, in its different competition dates, will summon more than 30,000 face-to-face visitors, 650 athletes of 35 different nationalities and will reach 614 million homes around the world through the different multimedia platforms, and broadcasting of the event through 21 televisions. In our country it will achieve a total of 55 million hits.

The food company has decided to become the image of these World Cups, so its brand will be present in all the activities that are developed over the next few months. It will also contribute by providing food from its wide range of solutions to be tasted during the event that will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín.