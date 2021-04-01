ElPozo is measured against Valdepeñas this Thursday (12:00, LaLigaSports and Onda Regional de Murcia) in a postponed match on matchday 18, that could not be played at the time due to positives for coronavirus in the Murcian team. Valdepeñas is seventh and ElPozo is sixth. Both come from falling in the quarterfinals in the Spanish Cup. With more controversy was ElPozo’s match, defeated against Barcelona in the penalty shoot-out after a high-intensity duel. “I still think the same as after the game. I think that when we talk about the Spanish League at a world level, a lot of that is thanks to ElPozo. Without any doubt. Everyone would have wanted to play, or get excited, or have an anecdote about a club like this, a club that generates admiration and has carried out exemplary behavior for 30 years, “he says.

“Few teams in the world have been like this throughout history, Inter perhaps, and little else, with this tradition. Honestly, as a club, I don’t feel respected “, He said after the arbitration controversy last Thursday at the WiZink Center in Madrid against Barcelona. Juanjo, Murcian goal, was expelled after a VIR review. ElPozo requested, also with the VIR, an expulsion to Dyego that the referees did not give. ElPozo deserves more respect, “he highlights about the arbitration actions that the Argentine considered” key. ”

“They are making decisions (the referees) with an ease without mentioning that all those people are what they are or were what they are thanks to this club. In an El Pozo vs Barça you have to make more important decisions. Images of the expulsion of Juanjo and not of Dyego were shown, many mistakes against ElPozo de Murcia. They are 30 years of history that have to be respected “, Giustozzi added.

The Jaén Paraíso Interior, without complexes against the champion of the Spanish Cup

The Jaén Paraíso Interior faces this Thursday the postponed match of the eighteenth day of the League and visits (7:00 p.m.) Movistar Inter, recent champion of the Spanish Cup after beating Barcelona 6-1, a match that the team Andalusian faces without complexes and in which he will make the hallway to the Madrid team. The Jaén, that with this commitment will put an end to the series of commitments postponed since the beginning of the campaign, they have faced on two occasions with Movistar Inter in this campaign and in both previous occasions he was beaten 6-0, in the League in the Andalusian city and at the Jorge Garbajosa Pavilion in Madrid in the quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey.

Jaén Paraíso Interior comes to the game in eleventh place with 28 points, so a victory against Movistar would give them peace of mind to face next Sunday’s match at home against Ribera Navarra. Daniel Rodríguez, coach of the Jaén team, was confident to journalists that his team will offer a good image on Thursday “Against an opponent who is thrown after winning the Spanish Cup with authority at the Wizink Center in Madrid in a great game against FC Barcelona.”

The coach expects his team to continue the line of the last three games, in which they drew “unfairly with the leader Levante after ruining numerous occasions, he beat O Parrulo and on the last day he lost with ElPozo de Murcia after playing a good 30 minutes”.