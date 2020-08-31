Juan Padrón, along with his character Elpidio Valdés, in an undated image. Ian Padrón

Half a century after its creation by the Cuban cartoonist Juan Padrón, Elpidio Valdés returns to battle again with a machete in hand. The character, a sympathetic mambí colonel from the times of the war of independence in permanent combat against the Spanish troops of General Resoplez, marked the childhood of generations of Cubans until he became part of the identity of the island. To celebrate his half century of life and pay tribute to Padrón, who died on March 24, his family together with the Ministry of Culture of Cuba and the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC), among other institutions, have launched Much machete to give yet, a great promotional campaign that foresees the publication of books, film projections, creation of profiles on social networks and a pack of Elpidio stickers with his most famous phrases – available for WhatsApp and Telegram -, as well as a web page with little known or unpublished information about the characters created by Padrón.

Elpidio Valdés’ first comic appeared published in the Cuban children’s magazine Pioneer in August 1970. Curiously, the character was born within a samurai story, but as soon as Padrón drew him he sensed his vein and made him the protagonist of an adventure saga. In the profile now created on Facebook and Instagram (ElpidioValdesOficial), the true story of Elpidio’s birth is told on March 24, 1970, the same day as Padrón’s death, but 50 years earlier.

The humorist was 23 years old and the vagaries of love had brought him to Saint Petersburg, where he lived with his first wife, a Russian national. He had been confined at home for months with a frightening cold, longing for the sun and Cuban rum, when the light came on while he was working on a cartoon starring a samurai named Kashibashi. “It was in Leningrad, below zero and with a tremendous sparrow. I liked working with the Cuban character so much that I discarded everything I had drawn about Kashibashi. I went to the market and bought a bottle of Moldovan red wine, a carton of [cigarrillos] Light, black bread and half Gruyere cheese, and I started again, but with the Cuban as the protagonist, ”recalled Padrón.

In that first adventure Elpidio went to Japan to destroy a Spanish secret weapon. In the next, Valdés went out of the island again to buy weapons for the War of Independence. Juan Padrón explained that the problem was that he did not know how to draw either the Mambi or the Spanish army. Only after he made a detailed investigation and learned about the uniforms, the military ranks, the weapons involved in the war, did he let Elpidio ride through Cuban lands. By the way, so thorough was that historical-military inquiry that years later Padrón would publish it in a delicious volume entitled The Mambí book, which will now be reissued with new illustrations and documents as part of the campaign Much machete to give yet. The Cuban Fund for Cultural Assets will also present in the next few days 50 years of Elpidio Valdés, an anthology that gathers in a single volume all the original strips and comics published by Padrón of his “rogue manigüero”.

In 1974 Elpidio Valdés jumped from paper to film and thus his definitive consecration arrived. There were dozens of shorts and three animated feature films –Elpidio Valdes (1979), Elpidio Valdés against dollar and cannon (1983) and Elpidio Valdés against the eagle and the lion (1995) – whose dialogues Cubans practically learned by heart. People on the street started talking like Elpidio, his girlfriend María Silvia, the horse Palmiche and also like the incapable General Resoplez and his Andalusian subordinates, in these cases marking the zeta to make fun of the Spanish.

The Padrón dolls were the salvation for several generations of children and parents, because in those years on Cuban television there were no Superman or Donald Duck, but Russian cartoons that were unconditional neighbors of yawning and depression. Without grind or didactic speeches, simply making people laugh, the hero created by Padrón made the history of the wars of independence digestible and the understanding of how a feeling of national identity emerged on the island in the heat of those machete charges of the ragged armies mambises.

The bell Much machete to give yet It will last several months – the idea is that this will become a kind of Elpidio Year – and as part of it, Cuban television will broadcast the complete filmography of Elpidio and a web page (still under construction) with information on the main characters will be presented. of this legendary Cuban series and also about its creator, Juan Padrón, national prize for Humor (2004) and Cinema (2008) and author of Vampires in Havana, another jewel of Cuban animation, compared by US critics to cult films such as Fritz the cat and The yellow submarine. The first pack of 25 stickers by Elpidio is now available and has been a total success. In the WhatsApp conversations, the Cubans already say goodbye with the image of the smiling mambí and his famous “Hasta la vista, Compay”, or the exclamation of his palmiche horse: “Ay mamacita, que dolor!”