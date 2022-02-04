Hunted and questioned by the State Police, Elpidio D’Ambra confessed to the murder of 23-year-old Rosa Alfieri: “I followed the rumor”

Elpidio D’Ambra has confessed during the interrogation of having killed Rosa Alfieri. The murder took place in Grumo Nevano, in the province of Naples.

He told investigators that he asked the 23-year-old to help him with a bill, but then something would snap into him. A voice would tell him to break his life forever.

Not only that, after the cruel act and after leaving her in her lifeless home, the murderer would have gone down to the street and would even stopped to talk to parents of her, who had been looking for her for an hour already. The 31-year-old man is accused of murder.

The arrest of Elpidio D’Ambra

After the alarm came to the authorities, Elpidio D’Ambra did lose its tracks. On the evening of February 2, he was recognized in the emergency room of theSan Paolo Hospital of Fuorigrotta.

The same health workers have raised the alarm to the authorities, they had seen hers photos spread through social networks.

The policemen reached the health facility in a short time and managed to hunt him down and to take him to the police station for questioning. The murderer immediately confessed what he had done to poor Rosa.

Yes is sorry with his family, but a voice told him to kill his neighbor and so he did. These are the words of D’Ambra to the police.

Defendant’s attorney requested one psychiatric report to assess whether at the time of the murder, his client was able intend and of want.

Rosa Alfieri’s lifeless body was found after a friend in possession of the keys opened the 31-year-old’s home. The first to see her was her father. The 23-year-old stood in the bathroom of the house, seminude.

Theautopsy exam which will help unravel the real cause of death and also whether the girl was a victim of sexual violence by her murderer.