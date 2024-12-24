He Insolac Box 87which a month ago was in the last position of the West Group of the Second FEB, the third category of Spanish basketball, has taken flight in the last five days with a series of four victories and one defeat for which the entire squad is responsible but which, there is no doubt, bears the signature of the Utrerano 37 years old Eloy Ramirezthe coach chosen by the Crespo brothers to redirect the direction of a team that in the first seven dates of the calendar had barely won a game. And he did it away from home, in Melilla.

The bet on Rafa Gomáriz, an experienced coach from Córdoba, did not give much of the expected results and, after the defeat in Córdoba on November 17 and taking advantage of the league break due to the FIBA ​​selection window, the club management risked a change on the bench. He dismissed Gomáriz and opted for the services of Ramírez, who was part of the coaching staff of the Bus Obradoiro and, despite his youth, he already has proven experience both in FEB categories and abroad, since last season he went to AEK Athens as a member of the technical staff led by Joan Plaza.

Immediate results

With the Sevillian at the controls of Caja 87, the results have not been long in coming. In their debut, they defeated Zornotza (84-76), achieving the first victory in the club’s history in San Pablo. And then, they won in Huelva (77-79), won at home against Rioverde Clavijo (74-72)lost to La Salud Archena (66-63) and this Sunday achieved the third straight victory in San Pablo by knocking down the Ponferrada Clinic (76-67) thanks to an extraordinary first time. The merit of Caja 87 and Eloy Ramírez is evident because the new coach has not signed new players compared to the squad that Gomáriz already managed, although the club is still in the market looking for a new piece necessary for the interior game. And furthermore, Baokoa stronghold on the boards, missed the clash two days ago in Murcia due to injury.

This poker of triumphs has given a lot of air to the green-and-red project coinciding with the arrival of the Christmas break. In the West Group of the category, with 14 teams, Caja 87 is eleventh, with five wins. They are in the relegation play off zone, but just one victory away from the promotion play off. That’s how constrained the category is. On Saturday, January 4, he plays again. will do it in Algeciraspenultimate classified, to close the first round.