Not every billionaire is a visionary. 2022 was the year when successful entrepreneurs came into contact with reality. Elon Musk, Sam Bankman-Fried and Mark Zuckerberg lost their own capital and that of others.

Three dramas in the tech world: fodder for a book, a feature film or an annual review.

1 Elon Musk’s failure

Musk pre-purchased Twitter 44 billion dollars partly with Tesla stock.

partly with Tesla stock. He turned out like despot .

. Tesla lost 600 billion dollars stock market value.

A basketball team, a superyacht or a deserted island? No. Of all the things Elon Musk – until recently the richest person in the world – can buy, he chooses the loss-making messaging network Twitter. He makes a far too high bid of $ 44 billion in April and tries – in vain – to get out of it. In October, he walks into the Twitter office as the new owner, with the sink and the pun ‘let that sink in’.

Musk surrounds himself on Twitter with his own vassals and tolerates no contradiction. He reveals himself as an impulsive despot who spreads conspiracy theories.

From his promise – he would turn Twitter into a platform where you everything could say – little remains. Trump’s account may return, but Musk applies censorship as he sees fit. He throws journalists off Twitter, bans links to other social media, and deletes an account of anyone sharing his plane’s public location data.

Musk lays off half of Twitter’s staff in November. His controversial measures are driving away advertisers – the main source of income. The introduction of a paid Twitter variant fails three times. Oversight and moderation are so curtailed that the EU is must intervene because Twitter no longer has the necessary resources to counter the spread of disinformation and hate speech.

You can gloat over the failures of a multi-billionaire, but Twitter threatens to lose a semi-public discussion space that is hard to replace. Not even by Mastodon.

The Twitter adventure also affects Musk’s other companies. To keep the messaging network up and running, he sells extra share packages at Tesla. Last year, Tesla was worth more than $1,000 billion — now $390 billion. Tesla has no use for an overworked boss who is busy with Twitter non-stop. Musk wants to quit as soon as he can find someone “crazy enough to [hem] to replace”.

The question for 2023: who is more likely to fall over: Musk or Twitter?

2 The Bankman-Fried deception

Crypto exchange FTX went bankrupt .

. Lost customers 8 billion dollars .

. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried became arrestedaccomplices pleaded guilty.

The speculative mania in bitcoin and other digital currencies peaks during the corona crisis, when everyone is glued to the computer (‘buy all NFTs!’), in the fear of missing out on the hype. Also 1.9 million The Dutch invest money in cryptocurrencies.

One of the beacons of confidence in this shadowy world seems to be the FTX empire of thirty-year-old American Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). FTX, a major crypto exchange with a million customers, is theoretically worth $32 billion at the beginning of this year. But Bankman-Fried turns out to be a crook – not the benefactor he pretends to be.

Contrary to what SBF promises his clients, he uses their assets for (flash) trading in bitcoins and even lesser-known currencies. A lot of jargon, but little wool. This pyramid scheme is intended for speculation via investment vehicle Alameda. Losses are covered with even more customer money.

ftx wavers already in May when the supposedly stable coin Terra collapses. Other crypto exchanges are more likely to fall, FTX falls through the ice in November when a report about the connection with Alameda appears. Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, has lost confidence in FTX. Then everyone wants to take their money away – but that turns out to be no longer there.

FTX customers lose an estimated $ 8 billion, including individuals who used to store their pension or tuition money. SBF is free on bail: he denies intent, his accomplices have already confessed guilt.

The question for 2023: Where will the next crash take place? The crypto winter promises to be long and cold, with much tighter oversight.

3 Zuckerberg’s black hole

Record stock market loss: Meta lost in one day $232 billion .

. Zuckerberg lost 100 billion dollars of his own assets.

of his own assets. ‘Metaverse’ under construction suffers 10 billion loss per year.

Who thought that big tech only can grow is wrong. Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, will lose two thirds of its market capitalization in 2022 (currently still $ 310 billion). Investors are not convinced by founder Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy.

In February, Meta loses $232 billion in market value in one day: a record in the history of the US stock market. Zuckerberg loses 100 billion of his net worth. He also sees Sheryl Sandberg leavethe chief operating officer who oversaw Facebook’s growth for years.

Zuckerberg, absolute ruler, lays off ten thousand Meta employees in November and barely cuts on Reality Labs. That’s the branch that builds the metaverse, a 3D version of the internet. Can be visited with computer glasses (for the time being virtual reality and ‘mixed’ reality, where you can still see the surroundings to some extent). People float around like computer puppets. Legs don’t work yet in the metaverse; during the last demonstration in October they were played by ‘leg actors’.

The software rattlesthe glasses fall against and after the pandemic, the need to hang out in “cyberspace” has cooled. But Zuckerberg won’t let go of the metaverse: Reality Labs is a black hole in which $10 billion disappears every year. The old Facebook of the privacy scandals and the aggressive takeovers has not disappeared yet. This Friday it was announced that Meta is settling for $ 725 million over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and a European fine is still pending abuse of power.

One bright spot: due to the mess at Twitter and the growing discomfort about TikTok, Meta suddenly seems like the best boy in the class. If you set the bar low enough.

The question for 2023: Will Zuckerberg decide to make adjustments when he realizes that Reality Labs cannot escape economic reality?

