Elon Musk’s Starship rocket raised its flight this afternoon in the second attempt made by the Space X company. However, the joy barely lasted three minutes. The takeoff took place in Texas after 3:30 p.m. to the applause and cheers of the team, but the joy was marred when the cameras captured a fireball. The beast, 120 meters and 39 engines, had exploded just when the ship that one day will take humans to the Moon and Mars should be separated from the rest of the artifact.

It had already passed the point of maximum pressure successfully, when the rocket experienced what Musk’s team has called an “unexpected disassembly”. Ahead of her was a long voyage across the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific oceans to end up in Hawaiian waters. It was expected that it would take him 90 minutes to complete the route, but in less than five his adventure was over.

Despite everything, those responsible avoided talking about failure. They assured that “with a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and the test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary.” Minutes after the explosion, Musk himself communicated via Twitter with the team to congratulate them on his “exciting” work and promised them a new test “in a few months.”

What happened was a possibility that everyone involved in the mission had. In fact, the millionaire already slipped last Sunday that this could happen and that it would not be a failure. Of the twenty Starship prototypes created, half had ended up exploding or burning. What’s more, only five had managed to rise to 10 kilometers in height, and only once, in the last test, was the landing successful.

This was the second attempt to launch the ship. The first took place on Monday and stopped with just 40 seconds to go until the countdown ended. A problem with a pressurization valve, which froze, forced the team to put on the brakes.

The Starship was a beast developed by Space X, the company of billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Twitter and Tesla. It measures 120 meters high and nine in diameter. And it is key to future missions to take astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

The contraption breaks the mold not only because of its size or power, but also because the two parts that compose it, the propellant and the spacecraft itself, are reusable. This is intended to reduce costs. Musk has gone so far as to say that the ship could be launched every six to eight hours and the propulsion system every hour.

Super Heavy is the name with which the latter has been baptized. At 69 meters high, it is made up of 33 methane-fuelled engines and will break off once outside of Earth to fall into the Gulf of Mexico. The first ignition tests took place on August 9 of last year. Then only one of them came into operation. In November, 14 were lit and just over two months ago, on February 9, 31 of the 33 were lit. Its power is five times greater than that of the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful to date, which was launched by the Musk himself in 2018.

The ship itself is called Starship – by extension, it gives its name to the entire rocket. With 50 meters high and nine in diameter, the crew and the payload would go on it, although this time it will be empty. After nine attempts that ended with the contraption destroyed, the first successful flight test was in May 2021. Then it rose ten kilometers and managed to land intact. When in orbit, it will be powered by six vacuum-ready engines.

Musk’s project to manufacture a heavy rocket dates back to 2005. The aim was to be able to put 100 tons of cargo into orbit. The capacity of ‘Starship’ is higher, since it reaches 150. With its size, it surpasses both the Space Launch System and the Saturn V, both from NASA, and the Soviet N1. “There is a good chance that it will be postponed, since we are going to be very careful with this release. There are many things that can go wrong, “warned the magnate this Sunday. He has succeeded.