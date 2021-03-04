He almost succeeded, almost, but the billionaire Elon Musk is once again on the verge of success in the tests of his Starship ship, by Space X, with which in a few years he intends to bring the human being to the surface of Mars. Of the three trials it was the best, because this time the functional prototype SN10 has managed to land vertically for the first time successfully.

However, around 1:35 a.m. Spanish time, just a few minutes after landing, the ship has exploded in a brutal way, somewhat later than on the previous two occasions. It was in Boca Chica (Texas), after several postponements.

The ship had done everything it was intended to do. It had climbed some 10,000 meters in just under five minutes, glided, pivoted, and subsequently proceeded to land vertically. In this last step the operation had always been bungled.

Explosion at eight minutes

Elon Musk was elated. He even celebrated it on his Twitter account: “Starship SN10 landed in one piece!” Nevertheless, eight minutes after successfully landing again on the earth’s surface, the vehicle exploded into pieces in a spectacular way.

According to Reuters, it is believed that, at the time when automatic fire suppression system pointed water at the flames that was still in the base of the rocket, this leaned slightly to the side and the explosion occurred.

Third failed trial, third explosion

It seemed so, but the saying of ‘to the third time the charm’ has not been fulfilled for Musk. You will have to wait for the fourth chance. The SN10 is the third test SpaceX has attempted in the last nearly four months. In the previous two attempts, the SN8 and SN9 did not even manage to land vertically., and now hopes are pinned on the SN11.

However, despite the explosion, having been able to land is already a success and a milestone to build on for future operations. In fact, in the retransmission of the test the explosion is not seen because with the landing it had been assumed that it had been completed the rehearsal and a later and so late explosion was not expected.

The only images of the accident are from amateurs and people who have been able to capture the moment and upload it to social networks and different platforms.

What is Musk’s purpose with so much trying?

As mentioned, the objective is none other than to achieve that they can be carried out safe travel from the earth’s surface to Mars and transport humans from one planet to another. Before that, a crewed flight to the Moon is already expected in 2023.

This is evidence prototype tests to adjust take-off and landing processes, since the final rocket will be much larger, about 120 meters high.