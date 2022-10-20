Starlink, the satellite Internet service of SpaceX, the rocket company from Elon Musk, announced a new service for airplanes. It is called Starlink Aviation, a new form of subscription that will allow you to have a high-speed connection and low latency on aircraft with worldwide coverage.

According to the company’s official website, the service will be available from 2023 and will allow navigation of up to 350 Mbps on each planeallowing you to consume practically any type of content, make video calls and play games online, regardless of altitude.

It will cost between 12 thousand 500 to 25 thousand dollars per month, plus an initial hardware fee of $150,000. Starlink details that in its plane internet service there are no long-term contracts and that all plans include unlimited data, while the guarantee will be for as long as the service is subscribed.

Airplanes currently get internet from the cell phone towers they fly over or from satellite-based services like Viasat. Nevertheless, the current satellite internet on the plane is not as fast as the service presented by Elon Musk.

In this way, instead of using the same satellite dish as other Starlink customers, the planes will be equipped with a special low-profile terminal. Starlink also details that this service will have a latency of 20 mswhich will now allow actions that were previously not available during flights thanks to the high speed of data.

It can also be used during taxiing, takeoff and landingas long as the Starlink team has a clear view of the sky.

The company even mentions that they can be easily installed on some aircraft models, with minimal downtime, and can be combined with other routine maintenance checks.