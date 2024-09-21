Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 20:22

The company that created the game Cards Against Humanity (CAH) has filed a lawsuit against SpaceX, the space company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, asking for $15 million in damages for alleged trespassing and damaging land owned by the gaming brand in Texas, in the United States.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Texas District Court alleges that SpaceX used the land to place construction material and debris. The amount sought, the gaming company said, would cover damages that include the destruction of natural vegetation.

“SpaceX treated the property as if it were its own for at least six months, with no regard for CAH’s property rights or the safety of anyone who entered what became a construction site,” the company alleges in the lawsuit. The trespassing, according to CAH, began when SpaceX began construction on nearby facilities.

The gaming company says Musk’s company “never asked permission to conduct these activities and never contacted CAH to explain or apologize for the harm caused,” the court documents say.

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday, 21, until the publication of this report.

Against Trump’s wall

CAH purchased the land near the U.S.-Mexico border in 2017 as part of a move to oppose then-President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall along the border.

About 150,000 people donated $15 each to buy the land. CAH left the property in its natural state, according to a website about the lawsuit the gaming company created. Photos submitted by CAH in court show the land intact in 2017, and current images reveal the same property covered in gravel and construction materials, including heavy machinery.

After CAH reached out to SpaceX about the alleged unauthorized use of the land, Musk’s company attempted to purchase the property, the gaming company says. It was “a lowball offer, for less than half the value of our land,” CAH claims.

If CAH wins the case, it has promised to split the proceeds of the lawsuit among the original 150,000 donors, with each receiving up to $100.