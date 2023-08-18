SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, generated $55 million in profit and $1.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, according to documents seen by the The Wall Street Journal . SpaceX is a privately held company and does not usually reveal many financial details.

The small gains came after two years of significant but dwindling losses at SpaceX. In 2022, the company reported $4.6 billion in revenue and a loss of $559 million.

The documents also show that SpaceX sold its Bitcoin holdings. The company recorded that it owned a total of $373 in Bitcoins in 2022 and 2021, according to the papers.



