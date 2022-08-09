Home page World

Unusual debris stuck in a sheep pasture in Australia. Wild speculation arises, but behind it is a project by Elon Musk.

Dalgety – For many people, Elon Musk is considered one of the most important personalities of our time. The native South African became world famous as head of the electric car company Tesla. But Musk is not only represented on the streets of the world with his vehicles. He has also sent several manned space flights into space.

Australia: Space debris found from Elon Musk’s SpaceX spacecraft

The multi-billionaire has big plans for his space company SpaceX. However, several huge remains of a Musk spacecraft caused quite a stir. They showed up in the middle of a small village in Australia. A sheep farmer from Dalgety, south of the Australian capital Canberra, found space debris from a SpaceX mission on one of his pastures. Australia’s space agency confirmed that this came from one of the SpaceX missions.

An Australian sheep farmer found this space junk from a SpaceX capsule on his pasture. © Brad Tucker/AFP

The heavily charred debris had pressed into the ground of the pasture there. One measured nearly ten feet and was stuck upright in the ground. The strange image of the large space junk even led users on social media to wild alien theories. A second part was flat on the paddock.

Another piece of SpaceX debris lay in the Australian Shepherd’s paddock. © Brad Tucker/AFP

Astrophysicist Brad Tucker assumes that the debris from the SpaceX Crew-1 capsule detached itself as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere. According to initial assumptions, it fell to earth on July 9th. The Crew 1 capsule landed back on Earth in early May 2021 after almost 166 days at the International Space Station ISS. Opposite the news agency AFP Tucker, who examined the pieces found, called the incident “both exciting and strange.”

Space experts sure: Largest find of debris in Australia for over 40 years

The space expert announced more details about the find on his YouTube channel. Accordingly, Tucker is certain that the fuselage parts are the largest officially recorded space junk debris on Australian soil in over 40 years. In July 1979, NASA’s Skylab space station crashed southeast of Perth, leaving much debris in the area.

With his space company SpaceX, Musk also offers private individuals to travel into space. The company was also commissioned by the US space agency NASA to transport astronauts into space. (kh)