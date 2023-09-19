When Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, arrived for the scheduled meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, There was a notable reaction from the president when he realized that Musk was accompanied by someone special: the son of the current owner of the social network X (previously known as Twitter).

X Æ A-12 Musk, better known as X, is the son that Elon Musk brought to the meeting, one of the three children he had with the singer Grimes, with whom he has been separated since September 2021.

In May 2020, Elon Musk welcomed his first child, X, followed by Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (or Y) in 2021. Recently, it was revealed that he has another son, Tau Techno Mechanicus, according to a new biography.

Musk, an advocate of having more children to prevent the fall of the world’s population, is now the father of 10 known children from three different relationships.

During their meeting, Erdogan asked Musk about the whereabouts of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s wife

To which the businessman responded: “She is in San Francisco. We are separated, and I mainly take care of him.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a ball to Elon Musk’s son. Photo: AFP/Press office of the Turkish Presidency

The images of the meeting also show that Erdogan offered Musk’s son a gift: a soccer ball. And the little boy appeared in all the official photos of the meeting, showing that his presence stole everyone’s attention.

The meeting between Musk and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place at the Turkish House near the United Nations headquarters in New Yorkwhere Erdogan traveled to attend the 78th UN General Assembly.

After their meeting, it was announced that the Turkish president He started a conversation with Elon Musk in which he proposed the idea of ​​establishing a Tesla factory in Turkey with the aim of promoting the electric vehicle industry in the country.

“President Erdogan urged Tesla to establish its seventh factory in Turkey,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Musk told Erdogan that his country was “among the most important candidates” for these new facilities, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

Likewise, Erdogan and Musk They discussed the possibility of collaboration between SpaceX, Musk’s space exploration company, and the Turkish space programaccording to the Turkish president’s office.

During the meeting, Erdogan expressed interest in broader cooperation, covering areas such as artificial intelligence and satellite Internet service SpaceX’s Starlink.

Musk responded positively, showing his intention to obtain the necessary license to bring Starlink to Turkey.which could have a great impact on the country’s connectivity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right), in the company of tycoon Elon Musk. Photo: AFP/Press office of the Turkish Presidency

The Turkish president’s efforts to install a Tesla headquarters in his country also take place after the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, attempted the same.

Tesla currently has six manufacturing plants, two of them outside the United States: one in Shanghai, focused on the Asian market, and another in Germany, for European sales.

Musk confirmed in March the project to build a Tesla factory in northern Mexico, near Monterrey. The American manufacturer presented its rising results at the end of July, with 466,140 vehicles delivered in the second half, compared to 254,695 a year earlier, thanks to price reductions applied for several months.

