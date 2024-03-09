Social network X Elon Musk will launch an analogue of YouTube for TVs

Social network X, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, will launch an analogue of the YouTube video platform for TVs. Writes about this with reference to a source in the company Fortune.

The app for Amazon and Samsung SmartTVs is scheduled to launch next week. The publication's interlocutor said that the service interface will look identical to the YouTube television application.

The launch of the TV app will be another step in Musk's plan to attract even more advertisers and popular bloggers to X. The entrepreneur wants to enable users to watch long videos on a big screen. According to the source, X aims to compete not only with YouTube, but also with such popular services as Twitch, Signal and Reddit.

Earlier it became known that Elon Musk had lost his status as the richest man in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the founder of Tesla and Space X has been surpassed by Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder's fortune grew by $23.4 billion year-on-year to $200 billion, while Musk's net worth fell to $198 billion.