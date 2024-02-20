Elon Musk's social network in the Arctic.

Previously, when trying to open the account, which gathered almost 100,000 followers in 24 hours, the message appeared that the profile had been suspended for “violating the social network's rules”, without offering any further details.

After a huge media uproar, access to the account was restored.

In total, the suspension lasted around 45 minutes and currently Navalnaya already has more than 240 thousand followers, 140 thousand more than before the blockade.

Before the suspension, Navalnaya, who this Monday (19) announced that she will continue her late husband's work, had published two messages of her own and reposted a video in which the opponent's mother demands that Russian President Vladimir Putin give her the your child's body.

In her second post, published this morning, Navalnaya also asked authorities to hand over her husband's body.

“Return Alexei’s body and let him be buried with dignity, don’t stop people from saying goodbye to him,” the text said.

Navalny's supporters accuse the Russian authorities of refusing to hand over the body to erase traces of the crime.

According to OVD-Info, an organization that protects the rights of detainees, almost 70,000 people have already signed a popular petition asking the authorities to hand over the body to the family.

The Anti-Corruption Fund, founded by Navalny, asked X and its owner, Musk, for explanations about the suspension of the opponent's widow's account. (With EFE Agency)