Elon Musk you will know him for sure so I will not be here making useless introductions. We have had the opportunity in the past to praise some of his creations, including the well-known Tesla cars, but today we are here for a completely different reason.

One of the many satellites of the well-known CEO was in fact hacked by a researcher, who broke the security systems by spending just $ 25 in total!

Elon Musk: a satellite of the CEO is hacked with ease!

Before getting to the heart of the news we need to take a small step back. In case you don’t know, Elon Musk currently owns a company called SpaceX, a company that was born to study and encourage travel in space as well as the creation of a colony on Mars.

Well, this company currently also includes a large constellation of small satellites which is called Starlink and which helps to transport the internet to even the most remote areas of the planet. Just to give an example, it is becoming very useful in Ukraine in this period, to be able to use the internet even in war zones.

Having said that, let’s get to the gist of the matter: a Belgian researcher named Lennert Wouters decided to put on a show during the Black Hat Security Conference in Las Vegaswhich in case you don’t have a good time is a cybersecurity event known all over the world.

The man would have in fact openly demonstrated that he can hack a Starlink satellite with extreme ease. With a simple device with a total cost of only $ 25 built by himself, the researcher managed to hack into the satellite dish and access the system.

To go into a little more detail, you must also know that the Starlink network consists of three main components: the satellites in orbit (which are located just about five hundred kilometers from the surface), a portal that sends the internet connection to the satellites and finally the dishes sold to users (user terminals). And it is precisely on this last element that Wouter worked, obtaining an optimal result with extreme ease.

“Our attack leads to an unsolvable compromise of the Starlink user terminal and allows us to execute code in an arbitrary way”the man comments, effectively demonstrating that he has given rise to a significant violation of the system.

And what’s even more fun is that in case you’re curious about how to do itWouters also uploaded all the specs and construction details of the device used on GitHub!

The researcher apparently had already tried to warn SpaceX of the security flaw, and the company had updated the systems. Unfortunately, however, the measure was not sufficient as the man stated that to solve the problem it would be necessary to create a new version of the main chip.

However, Elon Musk’s company recognized the seriousness of the problem presented during the conference. After all, it is a vulnerability that can be exploited by hackers and cybercriminals to penetrate the Starlink network and cause malfunctions, with not insignificant repercussions considering the geopolitical role of satellite networks in times of war.

For this reason, the company also published a document after the conference explaining the measures taken to protect its systems, also declaring itself open to receiving the help of other computer security researchers: they are all invited to find other security holes, to resolve them in a timely manner if they are found!

In short, all is well when it ends well and if this event has certainly brought many worries to our Elon Muskas far as we are concerned, we can certainly say that he managed to get us a smile!

Of course we hope that everything is settled now and we also invite you to let us know yours in the comments. Would you ever have expected it?