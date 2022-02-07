Elon Musk’s satellite company is in the process of reconnecting volcanic eruption-stricken Tonga to the internet. That says an official in Fiji, where the connection is currently being worked on. The immense submarine eruption in mid-January cut the only fiber optic connection to the archipelago.
#Elon #Musks #satellite #company #helps #Tonga #internet
Vilhena in row with Cruijff and Bobson after the first goal for Espanyol
Vilhena scored early in the game. After a quick attack from the right, the ball entered the penalty area, where...
Leave a Reply