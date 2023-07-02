Dhe short message service Twitter has introduced a restriction on reading posts for users of the platform. This is temporary and necessary to counteract the extreme extent of data skimming and system manipulation, shared Twitter owner Elon Musk on Saturday with.

According to him, users with “verified” accounts can temporarily only read a maximum of 6,000 posts per day. For those with unverified accounts, there are only up to 600 posts per day. New unverified accounts therefore only have access to a maximum of 300 posts.

“Temporary Emergency Measure”

Twitter has previously restricted the display of tweets and profiles on its site when users aren’t logged in – a measure owner Elon Musk said is “temporary.” For example, if an unregistered user tries to see a tweet via Google search, the website will prompt them to sign in or set up a Twitter account. As of Friday, users could still see tweets that appeared in Google searches or were embedded in other websites.

Musk tweeted that this was a “temporary emergency measure” to keep people away from tapping the site for tweet data. “We’ve been so plundered with data that it has affected the service for ordinary users!” Twitter has long relied on the accessibility of its tweets on the web to increase interest in the site – for example, by sending tweets to Friends or contacts who don’t have an account.







Under Musk, Twitter had changed the allocation of the blue symbols, which were once awarded to accounts of public interest that were properly verified by Twitter. Users can now get the verification tick with a paid subscription. There is no real verification, only a telephone number is confirmed.

In April, Musk also temporarily disabled likes, replies, and retweets when a tweet contained a link to Substack, the newsletter platform. However, after complaints, Musk reversed this change.

Musk has owned the social media network since fall 2022, which cost him $44 billion.