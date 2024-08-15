For more than 20 years, Elon Musk has steered SpaceX, his rocket company, toward the lifelong goal of reaching Mars. Over the past year, he has also ramped up work on what will happen if he gets there.

According to the criteria of

Musk, 53, has ordered SpaceX employees to work on the design and details of a Martian city, according to five people familiar with the efforts and documents seen by The New York Times. One team is drawing up plans for small, dome-like dwellings, including the materials that could be used to build them. Another is working on spacesuits to combat Mars’ harsh environment, while a medical team is investigating whether humans can have children there. Musk has volunteered his sperm to help seed a colony, two people familiar with his comments said.

These initiatives are still in their infancy, but Musk’s timeline has accelerated. While he said in 2016 that it would take 40 to 100 years to have a self-sustaining civilization on Mars, in April he told SpaceX employees that he now expects a million people to live there in about 20 years.

Musk’s vision for life on Mars takes his seemingly limitless ambitions to their most extreme point. No one has ever set foot on the planet. NASA doesn’t expect to send humans to Mars until the 2040s. And if people do get there, they’ll be greeted by arid terrain, freezing temperatures, dust storms and unbreathable air.

Yet Musk is so wedded to the idea of ​​creating a civilization on Mars — he once said he plans to die there — that it underlies most of the six companies he runs or owns, spewing documents and people with knowledge of the efforts.

Musk has told people he bought X, the social media platform, in part to help test how a citizen-led government that rules by consensus might work on Mars. He has also said he envisions the planet’s residents driving a version of the steel-paneled Cybertrucks made by Tesla, his electric vehicle company.

Musk, who is worth an estimated $270 billion, has publicly said he is amassing assets solely to fund his Mars plans.

Musk and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment. In a post on X after this article was published, Musk said he had not offered his sperm and that no one at SpaceX had been ordered to work on a Martian city. “When people have asked me to do so, I have said we should focus on getting there first,” he wrote.

To get to Mars, SpaceX has built Starship, a reusable rocket nearly 400 feet (120 meters) long. A future version of Starship could have several floors of living quarters, with amenities such as a jogging track and a movie theater, said two of the people familiar with the rocket.

Scientists haven’t determined whether people can have children in space. But Musk has a plan.

In a 2013 interview, he said he hoped to “bioengineer new organisms that are better adapted to living on Mars,” an idea he has repeated over the years to SpaceX employees and others.

He also has a strategy against the cold. In a 2022 podcast interview, he said he would address the planet’s frigid temperatures with a series of thermonuclear explosions that would warm the planet by creating artificial suns. Hundreds of solar panels, potentially built by Tesla, will help heat homes and generate power, said three people familiar with his plans.

In April, Musk told SpaceX employees that the Mars colony would be self-sustaining in case something happened on Earth and it was no longer accessible by rocket. To accomplish that, Musk plans to carry plants and animals on Starship’s initial voyage, three people familiar with the plans said. Residents would then build greenhouses on Mars to grow food.

It’s debatable whether Musk will be able to achieve his vision in his lifetime. Robert Zubrin, an aerospace engineer who has known Musk for 20 years and wrote the book “Plea for Mars,” said any colonization of the planet would take decades.

“You can’t just land a million people on Mars,” he said.