First changes within Twitter after the handover to Elon Musk: the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla has already changed the homepage of the social network and is studying the possibility of increasing the cost of the profiles verified by means of a blue check: they would go from $ 4.99 to month at 19.99, according to the newspaper The Verge. With the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to sign up or lose their tick. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they must meet the November 7 deadline to launch the feature or they will be fired.

Witnesses reported that all weekend Musk shut himself up in the central Twitter offices in San Francisco, surrounded by the loyalists, with a fleet of Tesla parked outside, to study the moves to be put in place to reform the social network of the ‘ little blue bird. On the contents maximum confidentiality for now, the new owner has made it clear that no changes to the control policies have been made and nothing will be changed until the content moderation board is in place. There is no official confirmation on rumors that he is close to firing one in four employees.

According to reports from the Washington Post the 25% staff reduction should affect all areas of the company, but particularly the sales and engineering sectors. The goal is to launch a reduction plan by 1 November, the date by which the payment of premiums in securities representing a good portion of workers’ remuneration is scheduled. Through his account Musk also launched a survey among users, asking if they would like a return of the Vine platform, an app for creating short videos launched in 2013 and discontinued three years later. At the moment, four million people have responded to the survey and 70% said they were in favor.