Elon Musk, owner of companies such as Tesla, SpaceX or X (the social network formerly known as Twitter), has always shown his ambition to go one step further. One of the projects that he has defended and has in his portfolio is the development of the vacuum tunnels.

This transport, known as hyperloopis based on a technology that would create airless tunnels. The trains they would not face any air resistance inside the tunnel, which would allow them to reach higher speeds than non-conventional trains.

As stated in the magazine Newsweekthe possibility of creating one of these tunnels under the Atlantic Ocean to link New York and London on a trip that would last less than an hour.

This submarine train would reach the prodigious speed of 4,800 kilometers per hourbut the main obstacle to the project would be the enormous costs to carry it out.

And launching this project would have an estimated cost of close to 20,000 million euros. However, it explains Newsweekadvances in vacuum tube technology have made the concept more viable.

However, there is still no definitive design of the tunnel. Several proposals suggest a tunnel beneath the ocean floor, while others suggest building it on stilts. One design even proposes that the tunnel floats, held in place by cables attached to the ocean floor.