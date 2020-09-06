Connecting human brains to computers via a chip: this is the new project of Elon Musk, American billionaire. A brain implant 23 millimeters in diameter and 8 millimeters thick which would measure in real time the activity of several thousand neurons. The billionaire plans to install it, in just one hour, on the surface of the human brain using a robot. “I think that in the future, we will be able to record and see our memories, if we have full access to the brain and we manage to decode the memory then we will be able to record, keep backups and restore our memories and why not synchronize his memory with a robotic body “, he explained.

The promises would be limitless: to cure depression, to treat paralyzed patients and why not, to decipher our most intimate thoughts. For Grégoire Courtine, neuroscientist, the promise of a cure by means of a chip is largely premature. “We have to calibrate the expectations, we cannot say tomorrow people will walk again when we are not yet at a level of knowledge to do so.”