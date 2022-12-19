Elon Musk launched a new poll on Sunday asking, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” He added, “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The poll about his staying on came online at 00:20. You can vote for a total of twelve hours. Shortly afterwards, Musk sent out a tweet in which he wrote: “As the saying goes: Be careful what you wish for, you might get it.” Within an hour of the poll’s launch, more than three million Twitter users users vote.



The provisional score shows that 57 percent of the participants believe that Musk should resign. In response to a tweet from a follower, Musk stated not long after the poll was launched that there is "no successor" ready for him yet. The billionaire did not say how long he would like to step down if the poll were to his detriment.

Since Musk took over the leadership of Twitter for $ 44 billion in October, the social medium has entered turbulent waters. He fired the entire top of the company and more than half of the number of employees. He also suspended several journalists, working for, among others CNN and The New York Times. He restored the accounts after asking his followers, also via a Twitter poll, if he should lift the suspension again. A majority of Twitter users opted for this. In the same way, he decided that former American president Donald Trump could return to the platform after a months-long suspension.

The suspensions of the journalists came under intense criticism from Twitter and its new boss. UN chief António Guterres, for example, said he was "deeply concerned". European Commissioner Vera Jourova wrote on Twitter: "There are red lines, and sanctions are imminent." Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an organization dedicated to press freedom, spoke of "a threat to democracy".

In addition, news came out on Sunday that Twitter users are no longer allowed to link to their profiles on other social media platforms such as Mastodon, Facebook and Instagram. A reference that does not contain a link is also prohibited from now on.



