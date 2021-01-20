The eccentric Elon Musk is a verbose tweeter and his unfiltered participation on social media on more than one occasion got him into trouble. For this reason, the founder of Tesla and Space X decided not to complicate more and hire specialized personnel to respond to the complaints received on Twitter.

As published by the specialized site Engadget, Tesla closed its public relations department in 2020. In this context, they are now looking for new employees to manage the company’s profiles on social networks.

A tweet posted by journalist Jay Boller (@jaymboller) disclosed Tesla’s job search.

Specifically, they ask for staff to work remotely for, among other tasks, handle the criticism that people pour into the social network of the blue bird and that they have in their sights both Tesla and its founder.

There it is mentioned that the staff must “resolve or redirect requests as necessary”, in addition to “address criticism directed at the CEO.” In that sense, communication specialists will become “the front line and face of the Tesla brand,” according to the notice.

Musk has a long history of answering customer questions and complaints in tweets. While it is somewhat striking that a prominent CEO directly addresses consumer concerns, he also has a track record that brought him more of a headache.

In 2018, for example, the businessman got into trouble for saying in a tweet that would take Tesla out of the bag, your auto company. The US Securities and Exchange Commission demanded his resignation from the presidency and fined him for hurting investors with misleading information.

In one of his tweets, Elon Musk threatened to remove his carmaker Tesla from the stock market. AFP)

The following year, Musk went on trial for defame a man on Twitter that he participated in the rescue of young people who were trapped in a cave in Thailand, calling him a “pedophile.”

He even got into political questions, when he questioned the intervention of his companies in the lithium extraction in Bolivia that, at that time, had postponed the presidential elections. “We will overthrow whoever we want! Banquensela! ”, He said in an incendiary message that even had a response from Evo Morales and repudiation in the social network.

Far from learning his lesson, the South African tycoon was recently targeted by feed conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus, after a series of tests that were carried out.