After several weeks waiting to know the new artificial intelligence model of Elon Musk developed by his company XAI, Grok 3, with which he intends to unseat the popular Chatbot Chatgpt, he has finally been presented and launched by the tycoon, which qualifies him as ” terrifyingly intelligent. “

“Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests we have performed so far, Grok 3 is overcoming everything that has been launched, which we have knowledge, so it is a good sign,” he announced last 12 February during the World Summit of Governments in Dubai.

During the presentation ceremony, held during Monday night, the main leaders of the technology with Musk itself, the Chatbot Arena, a comprehensive platform that was designed to help the companies and the individuals to the individuals have participated to find the best and most convenient AI systemshas placed the new model above those developed by OpenAI (Chatgpt) and Google (Gemini) companies, collects EFE.

They clarify that the system combines some well -known technologies: that of the popular “Tetris” (A video game similar to a puzzle that consists of choosing the way the pieces appear so that they are fitting) and the “Bejeweled” (A color file combination video game).

Grok 3 can be defined as “The improved version of Grok 2”however, for the moment it is a payment model. They highlight their surprising ability to reason and their “without filters” responses, offering more realistic conversations than we usually be accustomed to other artificial intelligences.

The launch of the Grok 3 model occurs only a few weeks after the presentation by the Chinese Deepseek company of its artificial intelligence model “R1”, comparable and even higher than the “O1” of the American OpenAi. However, this same Tuesday LAs authorities of South Korea confirmed that Deepseek would be sending its users to Bytedance, company that owns the well -known social network Tiktok, causing other countries such as Italy or Australia to study the AI.

Thus, the “Chatbot Arena”, which allows users to compare characteristics, prices or capacities, has placed Grok 3 in the first position of its classification, Above Gemini, Chatgpt or Deepseek. “It’s a beginning,” Musk said on his social network ‘X’

The American tycoon and advisor to the Trump administration has assured today that if everything is going as planned, this new artificial intelligence system will join “Optimus” (Humanoid robots developed by your company Tesla) Already the rockets “Starship” (from your Spacex company to get to Mars).