Starship system climbed 38 kilometers and exploded in the fourth minute of flight

On April 20 at 16:28 Moscow time, the American company SpaceX launched a prototype of the Starship reusable transport system from the Boca Chica site in the southeast of Texas in the USA. Four minutes after launch, the prototype Starship system exploded, gaining a height of 38 kilometers.

An emergency situation arose in the third minute of the integration flight tests, when the prototype of the spacecraft of the same name (Ship 24 sample) could not separate from the prototype of the Super Heavy launch vehicle.

Starship survives rapid and unscheduled dismantling before stage separation SpaceX

Earlier, the launch of the prototype reusable transport system, scheduled for April 18, was postponed due to abnormal pressure in the carrier’s fuel tank.

The launch itself became possible after SpaceX received the appropriate permission from the US Federal Aviation Administration.

SpaceX did not plan to restore the Starship prototype

The first flight test involved the flight of the Starship prototype along a suborbital trajectory, however, the transport system would have developed a speed corresponding to orbital movement (the first space one).

After disconnecting from the carrier, Ship 24, according to SpaceX’s plans, was supposed to reach an altitude of 235 kilometers, and then begin to descend, eventually splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.

The Super Heavy carrier was supposed to make a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Boca Chica.

The next Starship test will take place in a few months

Initially, the head of the company, Elon Musk, was skeptical that the first integration flight tests would go according to plan.

The American engineer and businessman stated that the relevant tests would be considered successful if the Starship could take off without damaging the launch pad.

Congratulations to SpaceX on the first comprehensive flight test of Starship! Every great achievement in history has required a certain level of calculated risk, because with great risk comes great reward. Bill Nelson, head of NASA

It could take several months to assemble the second Starship prototype and prepare it for flight.

Starship will become the most powerful rocket and spacecraft in the history of mankind

The combination of Super Heavy and Starship will become the largest, most powerful and cargo-lifting rocket system ever created by mankind, surpassing such super-heavy carriers as Saturn V, Energia and Falcon Heavy.

In particular, in the reusable mode, Starship is expected to be able to launch up to 150 tons of payload into low Earth orbit, and in the single-use mode – up to 250.

The main purpose of Starship is to send a man to Mars

The Human Landing System (HLS) lunar lander, which SpaceX is building for NASA, will be based on a modified version of the Starship spacecraft.

In addition to the American lunar program, Musk plans to use the promising reusable system to launch Starlink satellites.

As part of the Rocket Cargo program, the US military will be able to use a reusable transport system for high-speed delivery of goods throughout the Earth.

The idea of ​​using Starship for intercontinental flights on Earth is being considered at SpaceX and in the context of delivering people.