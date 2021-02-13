Elon Musk wants to make cars that float in the air. And not just any vehicle: the Tesla Roadster, the sports car from the company he runs, known for making electric cars. It could soon be releasing something very similar to the landspeeders from Star Wars.

Musk himself, the world’s richest man, told it in the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. There he said, joking: “I want it to float and was trying to figure out how to make this float without, you know, killing people“.” Maybe I can float about a meter off the ground, or something like that. If you plummet, the suspension will be destroyed, but you will not die, “he explained.

He gave some details, although not much, about the technology he thought of for this, which would be propulsion: he would use something similar to what the space rockets of SpaceX, although on a smaller scale, of course.

Musk assured that the company was finishing the engineering of the Roadster this year and that “hopefully” it would begin shipping in 2022. Thus, it is still necessary to see these ideas of the tycoon in action. “We’re going to put some rocket technology in that car,” he said.

This is what the Tesla Roadster looks like. Tesla photo

This is not the first time Elon Musk has mentioned the possibility of incorporating space rocket-like propellants in the Tesla sports car, as he had already referred to a “SpaceX package” on other occasions, which would do make the Roadster accelerate even faster.

Physics, but also lawyers: the problems Musk will face

Not only is it a challenge for physics what Musk proposes: in addition to trying to make something work with these peculiarities, one of the problems that he would surely have to face will be to market something without wheels.

What kind of vehicle would it be, considering that many regulations classify cars by their “axles”?

However, both Elon Musk and Tesla are known for testing regulations, such as with the steering wheel that the North American company implemented in the new Model S and Model X. This one lacks levers with which the different driving modes are activated.

The idea is that the artificial intelligence of the car automatically alternates between P, R, N and D and that the driver turns on the turn signals by means of some buttons located on the steering wheel itself.

The purchase of 1,500 in bitcoins, the topic of the week

Musk, the richest man in the world. AFP photo

Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoins this week as part of an investment strategy and has plans to accept digital currency as a form of payment shortly.

The Californian company led by Elon Musk revealed its new investment strategy in documents filed early Monday with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where it claims that its investments in the digital currency and “Alternative reserve values” could increase.

Bitcoin rose 14% in the market after the announcement, close to its record high. Tesla shares rose as well.

In its financial statement for the last quarter of last year, Tesla reported having cash or equivalent assets of $ 19.4 billion.

The company reported its first annual net earnings in 2020, but again relied on regulatory credits acquired by others to meet that goal. Without loans worth $ 1.58 billion a year, Tesla would have reported losses.

The funny thing is that, with this move, the company earned more in two weeks than it did in 12 years making cars.

SL