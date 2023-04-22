In this step, Musk wanted to apply the principle of “equality” and give everyone the opportunity to document accounts, without distinguishing between celebrities and the public. This step was characterized by great daring, but its consequences may be “catastrophic” for Musk and his famous site.

Musk’s move is financially motivated, despite rhetoric supporting “people power”.

Loss of ‘authentication’ on accounts may convince some users to pay.

But this will come with consequences that may hit Twitter, including that this move will harm an invaluable but intangible commodity: trust.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” indicated that if Musk is sincere about replacing the “feudal system”, which is anti-equality, then he must do so with a structure that will last. Journalists and experts are among the thousands of accounts that lost their accounts a few days ago.

“Twitter’s approach may help its business, but it won’t help users decide who or what deserves to be ‘followed’ on the site,” says Nick Neumann, a researcher at the Reuters News Institute.

This risk will eventually lead to a deterioration in trust that is essential to long-term sustainability.

Ads escape

The consulting firm “Insider Intelligence” expected that Twitter’s annual revenues would drop by about a third this year, according to estimates it released on Tuesday, due to the dispute between brands and Elon Musk, the owner of the platform since late October.

And “Insider Intelligence” stated that the San Francisco-based company, which generates most of its revenue from advertising, will earn less than three billion dollars in 2023, or 28 percent less than its revenue in 2022, which amounted to 4.14 billion dollars.

Experts were still taking into account the expectations for the growth of the platform. However, the economic situation deteriorated later, and what was expected regarding the departure of advertisers from the network was achieved.

Musk has limited content moderation, which is a necessary component of providing an environment that brands consider “safe”, given that they do not want their names to be associated with inappropriate content.

Some athletes, celebrities, and news media organizations have expressed an unwillingness to pay subscription fees to maintain their own verification.