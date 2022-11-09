This past year has been the perfect setting for Elon Muskgiven that it became a trend thanks to the largest purchase of his life, which was neither more nor less than the platform of Twitter. However, not everything has been successful for the businessman, since his fortune has fallen quite a bit in recent months, basically almost half of the total.

The company Teslawhich gives the investor the most income, has generated a minimum of 187. 65 thousand dollars input, a percentage that is much lower than that recorded in past years and months. That could imply that things would not be well balanced in terms of resource distribution, at least that is how their business partners see it.

Musk has lost 92 billion dollars this year, a reduction of 48% of his fortune, the biggest drop among tycoons tracked by the Billionaires Index. Being the most expensive loss in the 2022. Currently, he has a net worth of 177,000 million dollars, noting that he has lost more than a couple of million.

Although he remains the world’s richest person, his money peaked at $340 billion just a year ago, when Tesla shares hit a record $410. For now, you may be spending extra resources on other companies like Twitterto be able to recover a little by collecting monthly money for verified accounts.

Via: Bloomberg