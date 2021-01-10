The fortune of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, exceeded $ 200 billion for the first time, Bloomberg reports.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s fortune grew by $ 14.5 billion on January 10 to reach $ 209 billion.

It is noted that such dynamics is associated with an increase in the value of Tesla shares.

Earlier it was reported that Musk was ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on the planet.

This was due to the growth of shares of the Tesla company owned by him at the auction on January 7 by 5.38% – up to $ 796.38 per security.