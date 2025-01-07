The father of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has revealed that his son would be interested in buying the Liverpoolalthough he sees it unlikely.

The American group Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which incorporated the Reds into its sports portfolio in 2010, has sought external investment, but at no time has a total sale been seriously considered.

The British station Times Radio asked Errol Musk on Tuesday if his son had set his sights on Anfield. “I can’t comment on it because they will raise the price,” he declared.

However, he did not hesitate to respond when asked if Elon would want to buy Liverpool. “Oh, yes, but that It doesn’t mean I’m going to buy it.. He would like it, obviously. “Anyone would like it, me too,” he said.









Last May, Forbes rated Liverpool as the fourth most valuable club, with a estimated value of 5.3 billion dollars -more than 5,100 million euros-. That figure is equivalent to just over 1% of Musk’s total net worth.

Musk Sr. said that this interest in the ‘reds’ was partly due to the fact that there was a family connection to the city. «His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were lucky to know many of the Beatles because they grew up with part of my family. “We are united with Liverpool,” he stated.

FSG have often been criticized by a section of the fans for their lack of investment in the team, which currently leads the Premier League and the Champions League.