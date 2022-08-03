Elon Musk owns electric car company Tesla and SpaceX, which specializes in launching space rockets, however, his father plays down these achievements.

In a radio interview with Australian Radio, Errol Musk, 76, said he was not satisfied with his son’s career progress.

Mask was asked the father if he was not happy with his son’s success, and the presenter of the program said directing his speech to the father: “Your son is smart, you cannot take anything from him, he has produced a lot, so are you proud?”

The father’s answer was, “No, we are a family that has been involved in many activities for a long time, and nothing happens overnight.”

During the interview, the father expressed his belief that his son is five years behind him professionally, adding: “It is understandable that he (Elon) is disappointed with the development. I know it sounds strange, but we often think that way about our family.”

He continued, “Although he is in his fifties now, I always imagine him as a young man, yet he is in his fifties, and this is a great age.”