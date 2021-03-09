The founder of Tesla and one of the richest men on the planet, Elon Musk, shared a family photo with his partner, the singer Grimes, and the son of both, X Æ A-Xii, at Starbase, a place on the Texas Gulf Coast where he wants to create a new city. It’s one of the billionaire’s latest eccentricities.

Elon Musk, also founder of SpaceX, uploaded the image to his Twitter account. In the photo you can see their son X Æ A-Xii, who will turn 1 in May, touching a flower arrangement while his parents look at him. From birth, Musk shared very few photos of the baby with his fans and followers.

The location of the family photo is a reference to Musk’s announcement last week on Twitter. “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” he tweeted on March 2. “From there to Mars, and from there to the stars,” the 49-year-old Musk wrote. Musk doesn’t seem to want to settle for creating complexes for his big companies, instead plan to mount a Futuristic city with all kinds of homes, services and equipment.

The tycoon has the headquarters of his two big companies, SpaceX and Tesla, in California. But he moved a good part of his space project to the Texas city of Boca Chica, where its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico allows it to launch rockets into space. Some US media already report the businessman’s contacts with Cameron County authorities to lay the foundations for what will be his city of the future.

The photo Musk shared with Grimes and his son X Æ A-Xii. Photo: Twitter

Last December, Musk and his family moved to Texas, where they found many economic, natural and professional incentives to establish themselves.

SpaceX is headquartered in Hawthorne, California, but developing its Mars rocket –Starship– is based mainly in Boca Chica, in the state of Texas. Musk added in response to a Twitter user that Starbase would cover “a much larger area” than said city.

Grimes, 32, recently signed to Columbia Records. The Canadian artist shared a few weeks ago the first photo of her son on the occasion of his ninth birthday.

X Æ A-Xii was born in May 2020. Photo: Instagram

It was early last year when it became known that the couple were expecting their first child, the first for Grimes and the seventh for Musk, who has been married three times before. The couple have been in a relationship since 2018 and welcomed their first child together on May 4, 2020.

In addition to being a singer, Grimes is a visual artist: days ago he managed to make 6 million dollars in 20 minutes with the sale of his “crypto art”: a series of paintings that exist only virtually and are transferred through blockchain technology.

