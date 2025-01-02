The turn of the year is being unexpectedly complicated for Elon Musk’s firm. The magnate’s attention, placed on the movements for the formation of the new Donald Trump government, is now directed to his automobile company, and not only because of the explosion of the cybertruck at the doors of the Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Thus, Tesla has reported that annual sales recorded in 2024 fell for the first time in a decade.

The firm sold 1.79 million vehicles last yeara figure lower than the 1.8 million units in 2023. Likewise, this is a lower volume than the 1.8 million that the market also expected. All this despite the fact that Tesla’s sales accelerated in the last quarter, reaching 495,570 million cars, close to the 512,277 million units estimated by analysts.

As a result, Tesla has begun the first trading session of the year registering falls that have reached 7%. This decline has reminded us of the fall in the first quarter of last year, when it fell 29%, at a time when the firm was recording a decline in sales despite cuts in vehicle prices and incentives for shopping. Later, in April, Elon Musk told his investors that the company expected higher sales in 2024 than the previous year, something that, in the end, has not happened.