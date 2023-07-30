The chirping of a bird. That means the word Twitter. A musical, pleasant and peaceful sound that together with the logo of the blue bird, inspired by the mountain tile, a species that flies over the skies of Canada, the US, Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela, was until a few days ago the well-known symbol of the social network. An image that did not need accompanying text to be recognized by hundreds of millions of people. Elon Musk, the tycoon of Tesla and space projects, owner of Twitter for nine months, eccentric and unpredictable, who in his way of conceiving business probably seems more like a predator than an innocent little bird, has devoured this week years of work on brand image, valued at billions of dollars, has been replaced by a capital letter X, black, traditionally associated with pornography. To the point of creating some confusion: Indonesia, very restrictive with this type of adult content, temporarily prohibited access to the web until its intentions were ascertained.

It all happened very fast. In just 24 hours between Sunday and Monday, Elon Musk announced that the Twitter bird was going to die and replaced it with an X, the network’s new logo and name. Twitter has been an informative, immediate and short message network. X aspires to be that and many other things. It is a difficult, almost bizarre bet: why change a solid, recognized brand, which has created its own vocabulary in dozens of languages ​​(tweet, tweet, retweet) for a common letter, with dark connotations and that other companies already use?

Musk has a reputation and track record of announcing, implementing and then abandoning big-time promoted changes. It is not impossible for the X to end up in oblivion, but it would be rare. Musk has been fascinated by that letter since the end of the 20th century. His start up that ended up swallowed by Paypal in 1999 was called x.com. He bought back that domain a few years ago. His space company is called SpaceX. One of his children is named X. One of the Tesla models is named X. With all this investment in one letter, it is not surprising that Musk said on Wednesday that “X will become the most valuable brand on Earth. Remember what I tell you.”

The experts consulted agree that the change responds to an irrational decision. “The X is an obsession of Musk’s”, says Ángel Barbero, a professor at EAE Business School. “Now it is much more his. There is also a change of vision to transform the network into something else and commercialize it ”, he adds.

Eduardo Irastorza, a professor of Global Economic Environment at OBS Business School who in the past has advised large companies on changes in their brand image, sees three reasons why a company would want to change it: when its activity changes —for example, if Amazon , which began selling books, would have had one of them on its logo—; when they merge —the case of Stellantis, born from the union of Fiat and Peugeot—, or due to a change of direction in the company. “A new president arrives and wants to leave his mark. Does it ring a bell, right? ”, He points out in reference to Musk.

In the case of Twitter there is some of the first and a lot of the third. A change in the making and the indisputable personalism of the leader. “Elon Musk is a person with a vanity that even exceeds his enormous fortune and a pride that has allowed him to fire qualified professionals without his pulse shaking. It’s a way of saying ‘here I am and a new era begins’. Now he has to show that there is a real change, ”says Irastorza.

What does Musk intend X to be? This week he answered “yes” to a user who said “X is basically a group chat for Earth.” That is more or less what Twitter already was, plus all Musk’s additions: verification, which is still not massive, the possibility of writing messages of any length or posting videos of several hours, plus the option for creators to charge of the network according to its impact, as YouTube already does. All are recent options and whose success is not at all clear.

Musk’s big bet, which he has repeated for months without specifying, is to turn X into a super app that allows all kinds of communications and, above all, pay. The key reference for him on this path is WeChat, a Chinese application that precisely brings together functions that in other countries are a mixture of a social network, messaging app and credit card. The latest version of this chimera was tweeted by Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, on Monday: “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity, focused on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities,” he wrote.

The change to X may be intended to separate the traditional idea of ​​Twitter so that its users see it as something new. Twitter has seen this week how TikTok added the “text” version to its options. In early July, Meta announced its own version of Twitter, Threads, not yet available in the EU due to legal concerns. Mastodon, Bluesky, Artifact are other apps that have grown in the shadow of things other than Twitter.

Taking the app out of that group, even changing its name, is perhaps a way for Musk to keep the majority of his users with a more attractive service, which is easier said than done. This is how Musk himself explained it in X this Tuesday: “We will add the option of comprehensive communication and the ability to direct your entire financial world. The Twitter name doesn’t make sense in that context, so we have to say goodbye to the bird.”

Speculation has reignited with the change as to why exactly Musk bought Twitter and whether he will be able to pull it off. Since October, his death and resurrection have been predicted many times: layoffs first, the return of deleted accounts, subscriptions, service drops have been several of the milestones. It is difficult to understand the claims of one of the richest men in the world for an app that had cost him a not ridiculous part of his fortune, 44,000 million dollars.

Musk follows his gut

This week a former Twitter employee, Esther Crawford, has recounted her experience living under the three directions: from Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, passing through the interregnum of Parag Agrawal. Crawford was at Product and went viral for sleeping one night on the office floor days after the Musk acquisition. A few months later she was fired. In a video and text on X that millions of people have seen, Crawford tells her her opinion of what she and Musk lived through: “It was a crazy house,” she says. “I think of life as a game and being on Twitter after the acquisition was like playing hard mode and level 10.”

His view of Musk is much the same as what is perceived from the outside: “I learned quickly that his decisions were almost always the result of his instincts, and he did not seem compelled to seek or rely on a great deal of data or experience,” he writes. And he adds: “In his place, he would take a poll on Twitter, ask a friend or even ask his biographer for advice on the product. Sometimes it seemed like he trusted random comments more than those who dedicated their lives to addressing those issues. I never found out why and I’m still baffled by it.”

That biographer Crawford cites is Walter Isaacson, whose book comes out in mid-September. Isaacson spoke just this week about X: “He said it can be a trillion dollar company easily. It’s an idea he’s been thinking about for 25 years: a financial platform that helps anyone profit from content creation. He believes he can transform journalism by offering an alternative to subscription models, where people can make easy payments for whatever they fancy.”

This idea of ​​”transforming” journalism is an important detail. His crusade against the media and his business model is well known. The idea that there are better ways to distribute information than the media is one of their goals. As always at Musk, there are obscure footnotes. His devotion to freedom is reduced when he gets up close. The Twitter user @x, an American engineer, has seen his account taken away and changed to @x12345678998765 after receiving a simple email: “I received a message telling me that it was taken away from me,” he explained to the Telegraph.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL