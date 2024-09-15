Vivian Wilson cites Taylor Swift’s support for the Democratic candidate and says the billionaire’s behavior is “disgusting”

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s daughter, called her father “incel” on Wednesday (12.Sep.2024) in response to a comment from him about the singer’s statement Taylor Swift in support of the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. The term refers to men who reject women and preach hatred against the gender.

Musk mocked the artist’s statement. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), the company he owns: “Alright, Taylor… You win… I will give you a son and protect your cats with my life.”.

Wilson repudiated the father’s speech in Threadscompetitor of X. He defined his father’s attitude as “sexist” and “disgusting”. He also asked for votes for Kamala.

“The timing of Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly couldn’t have been better. I can’t wait to see Swifties at the polls!”he wrote.

“The timing of Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly couldn’t have been better. I can’t wait to see Swifties at the polls! Vote blue. Also, yes, I saw ‘the tweet.’ Incel nonsense is, in fact, incel nonsense. I don’t have much to add, it’s just abhorrent. That’s obvious, and if you don’t see it that way, you’re part of the problem. I would like to say to my audience: don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, disrespectful, and extremely sexist. You deserve better.”

Musk openly supports the Republican candidate Donald Trumpformer president of the United States.

Read more about Musk and Trump: