Elon Musk is back in the spotlight. This time he made a gesture quite similar to a Nazi salute while giving a speech at Capital One stadium before some 20,000 Donald Trump supporters. Yes, after the swearing in of the new president of USA.

More details

Apparently, the founder and CEO of Tesla, Space X and X has hit his chest and raised his right arm in the air, while he thanked each and every one of the supporters of the American president for returning the president to the White House.

“The elections They come and go, but these have been really important. And I want to thank you for making it possible… Thank you all, the future of civilization is assured“, he stated forcefully, which has generated some debate on social networks.

Controversy on social networks

Next, Musk has promised to leave “the skin for you“. And he added a forceful message: “We are going to Mars, an American astronaut will plant the flag on mars“.

Some politicians like Gabriel RufianIt should be noted that they have already reacted in their ‘X’ profiles, criticizing Musk’s gesture. “Either he’s ordering a taxi or he’s a fucking Nazi. What’s coming“, he said. Of course, with his usual sarcastic tone.