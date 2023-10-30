Elon Musk’s company X, which owns the social network of the same name, was valued at $19 billion. The magazine reported this on Monday, October 30 Fortune.

“Company X is now valued at $19 billion based on the company’s employee equity compensation plan,” the magazine writes, citing sources.

It is clarified that the corporation has a practice of providing employees with remuneration in the form of the right to receive shares with limited disposal rights. The publication claims that the cost of one share is currently about $45.

In addition, the magazine clarified that in March the company offered employees shares, the total value of which was estimated at $20 billion.

Earlier, on October 28, the media reported Elon Musk’s plans to turn X into a dating site. The publication says that the businessman said this during a meeting with the participation of the company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Prior to this, on September 19, Musk said that his social network X plans to launch a monthly paid subscription. He did not specify how much the innovation would cost or which features of the application would not be available without a subscription.

Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The company’s product is a social network for exchanging short messages. Musk took over Twitter on October 27, 2022.