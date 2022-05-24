Carcará 1 and 2 satellites will be launched on Wednesday (May 25) at the Kennedy Space Center, USA

The Air Force informed at a press conference that it will launch 2 radar satellites on Wednesday (May 25, 2022) with SpaceX, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk. The Carcará 1 and 2 satellites are part of the Lessonia 1 Project and will be launched at the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

The launch will be done through a contract drawn up in 2019 by the Aeronautics and will cost approximately US$ 33 million. According to the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), the agreement with Musk’s company was not direct, it was signed through a contract between the Armed Forces and the Finnish company Iceye.

The expectation of the Aeronautics is that the Lessonia project will start operating in November. The project consists of acquiring low-orbit satellites, which will enable the capture of high-resolution images and can be used to monitor the Amazon.

On Friday (May 20), billionaire Elon Musk came to Brazil and met with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria. It was defined that the company Starlink — linked to SpaceX — will monitor deforestation and illegal fires in the Amazon.

Starlink has a constellation of non-geostationary, low and medium orbit satellites – when the satellite’s speed is different from Earth. In January, it received a license from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to operate 4,408 satellites in the country.

In November 2021, Minister Fábio Faria met with Musk in the United States. “We are working to close this important partnership between the Brazilian government and the company SpaceX. We want to combine the technology developed by them with the Wi-Fi Brasil program, from the Ministry of Communications”said at the time.