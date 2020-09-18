Founded by American entrepreneur Elon Musk SpaceX, planning to launch several dozen into orbit aircraft to create the Starlink network, postponed indefinitely the launch of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle with another grouping of microsatellites.

The reason was unfavorable weather conditions.

The corresponding statement was published on Twitter on Thursday.

“Starlink’s scheduled launch tomorrow will not take place due to bad weather in the return area. [на Землю первой ступени ракеты и головного обтекателя ракеты]”, – the company noted, stressing that unfavorable weather conditions “will persist for a couple of days.”

“We will announce the next launch date as soon as it is confirmed.” highlighted at SpaceX.

Prior to that, the launch of a new batch of satellites into low-earth orbit had already been postponed due to “possible problems with the return” of the first stage and fairing.

Recall that the Starlink network is designed to provide Internet access to users around the planet by deploying a large number of small vehicles (weighing up to 500 kg) in near-earth orbit. This communication system everywhere, including hard-to-reach and sparsely populated areas, will provide broadband Internet access at a speed of 1 gigabit per second, which corresponds to the 5G standard.

Initially, SpaceX plans to bring high-speed internet access to southern US residents by the end of 2020. The company estimates that placing a total of 11,000 satellites in orbit and putting them into operation will cost $ 10 billion.

In May 2019, the first 60 satellites were launched into space, in November of the same year, the second constellation of Starlink vehicles was delivered into orbit. The last, 12th, consignment of satellites was launched on September 3.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that in early September, SpaceX successfully conducted flight tests of a prototype Starship spacecraft intended for future flights to Mars.

36

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter