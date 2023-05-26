Elon Musk’s companies Neuralink allowed experiments on implanting chips in the brain of people

Neuralink, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has received U.S. regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials on humans to implant chips in the brain. About it says in a company statement on Twitter.

It is alleged that after a positive decision, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Neuralink will begin searching for volunteers for clinical trials.

Back in early March, Reuters reported that the FDA had refused Neuralink to test the neurochip on humans. The organization explained that the implementation of the project will cause dozens of problems that the company must solve before testing.

In April 2021, Neuralink released a video of a chipped monkey playing video games on its own. First, the experimental animal was given a joystick to control, and after the successful completion of the task, the researchers offered him a treat. Then the joystick was removed, and the monkey was able to move the cursor on the screen using the power of the brain. Musk claims that his technology will allow blind or paralyzed people to return to a full life.