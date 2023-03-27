By Marisa Taylor and Rachael Levy

(Reuters) – Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink has approached one of the top U.S. neurosurgery centers as a potential clinical trial partner as it prepares to test its devices on humans as soon as regulators allow, according to a statement. six sources familiar with the matter.

The company has been in talks with the Barrow Neurological Institute, a Phoenix, Arizona-based neurology research and treatment organization, to help conduct the human trials, the sources said.

Neuralink also discussed partnerships with other centers, the sources added.

Reuters was unable to verify the latest status of the talks. Neuralink representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Francisco Ponce, director of Barrow’s Center for Neuromodulation and Neurosurgery Residency Program, declined to comment on Neuralink, but said the site was well positioned to conduct such implant research because of its long history in the field.

The FDA, the US health watchdog, declined to comment on Neuralink’s efforts to find a partner for its clinical trials.

Neuralink’s most recent efforts come as the company faces two US federal investigations into its practices.

The devices the institute has implanted so far are different from Neuralink’s. The Barrow Neurological Institute works with deep brain stimulation devices, which received FDA approval in 1997 to help reduce Parkinson’s tremors and have been implanted in more than 175,000 patients.

Neuralink’s implant is a brain-computer interface (BCI) device, which uses electrodes that penetrate the brain or lie on its surface to provide direct communication with computers. So far, no company has received US approval to bring a BCI implant to market.